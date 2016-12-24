The Birth Of Hot Rodding: The Story Of The Dry Lakes Era

Authors: Robert Genat and Don Cox, Hardbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780760313039, First Edition, April, 2003 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN UNREAD CONDITION**

In the garages, shops, and fertile minds of 1920s car buffs in search of more power and speed, the hot rodding movement was born.

A hot bed of this early quest for speed sprang up when the first Southern California hot rod builder hauled his creation over the ridge of mountains and opened up the throttle on the Mojave Desert's dry lakes.

The salt beds of the desert provided the common denominator, the measuring stick against which all hot rod builders would judge their modified machines.

These open dry lakes, were in secluded spots where this creative breed of car folk could come together to share ideas, learn from the masters, and compete to be the fastest for the weekend.

These wide open havens for speed and freedom nestled within the mountains east of Los Angeles provided nature's perfect racing surface: perfectly flat, free ol obstacles, with miles to go in any direction.

Places like Muroc, El Mirage, and Harper were transformed from an ancient prehistoric no-man's-land to the weekend testing grounds of speed.

Author Robert Genat brings together stories of the golden age of hot rodding from the men and women who pioneered the sport in The Birth of Hot Rodding.

Profiles of the most influential racers, cars, and events accompany original photography to create a definitive history of hot rod racing on the dry lakes.

With a foreword by Wally Parks, NHRA founder and chairman of the NHRA Motorsports Museum, The Birth of Hot Rod ding encapsulates a unique piece of racing history.