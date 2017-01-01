The Book Of The Ariel: All Pre-War Models 1932-1939 Singles & Fours (Veloce Press 2009 Reprint)

Author: W.C.Haycraft, Softbound, 172 Pages, ISBN: 9781588500922 - 2009 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer publication -

Originally published under the title The Book Of The Ariel by W.C. Haycraft, this is a faithful reproduction of the Floyd Clymer publication of the seventh edition.

Includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all models of Ariel motorcycles from 1932 through 1939. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

Applicable to the following models: Four Cylinder: 4F/G/H 600cc & 1,000cc OHC & OHV (Cast Iron & Light Alloy). Single Cylinder: LB/LF/LG/LH/MB/MF/MH/NF/NG/NH/OG/OH/SB/SG/VA/VB/VF/ VG/VH 600cc SV, 500cc OHV, 350cc OHV, 250cc Oily.

Much of the data is also applicable to earlier and later models that utilize these same engines and mechanical components. Out-of-print and unavailable for many years, this book is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Ariel enthusiasts worldwide.

MEET THE PUBLISHER:

It's very likely that the historians will remember Y2K as the dawn ot an era of "New Technology".

One of those technological advances was the introduction of a digital book publishing process, now commonly know as print-on-demand. During that formative period, a new company named VelocePress was launched with a simple goal — to use the new digital publishing technology to reprint titles that had been unavailable for many years.

In particular, those books that contained information and data that would be of assistance to automobile and motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts. With more than 100 titles in print VelocePress is one of the fastest growing specialty automobile and motorcycle publishing companies in the USA