The Book Of The BSA All Four-Stroke Singles & V-Twins From 1936 to 1952 (Veloce Press 2013 Reprint)

Author: W.C. Haycraft, Softbound, 152 Pages, ISBN:9781588502179, 2013 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer original !

Originally published under the title The Book of B.S.A. by W.C. Haycraft, this book is one of The Motorcyclist's Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers Pitman Ltd. of London, England. It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all B.S.A. four-stroke single cylinder and v-twins constructed from 1936 through the 1952 models. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation. While the predominant focus of this book is on the extremely popular B, C & M series (with the exception of the B32 and B34 Gold Star competition models), it also includes significant data applicable to the 1936 through 1952 D, G, J, Q R, W, X & Y models.

This publication has been Out-of-print and unavailable for many years and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all B.S.A. enthusiasts worldwide.

