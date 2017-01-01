The Book Of The Royal Enfield Singles & V Twins 1937-1953 (Veloce Press 2014 Reprint)

Author: W.C. Haycraft, Softbound, 167 Pages, ISBN: 9781588501219, - Floyd Clymer Reprint by VelocePress in 2014**

Originally published under the title The Book of the Royal Enfield by W.C. Haycraft, this book is one of The Motorcyclist's Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers Pitman Ltd. of London, England.

It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all Royal Enfield singles and V twins manufactured from 1937 to 1953.

There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

This publication has been out-of-print and unavailable for many years and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reprint as a service to all Royal Enfield motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide.

MEET THE -PUBLISHER:

It's very likely that the historians will remember Y2K as the dawn of an era of "New Technology". One of those technological advances was the introduction of a digital book publishing process known as "print-on-demand".

During that formative period, 'a new company named VelocePress was launched with a simple goal - to use that new technology to reprint titles that had been unavailable for many years. In particular, those books that contained information and data that would be of assistance to automobile and motorcycle collectors and enthusiasts.

Currently, with more than 160 titles in print VelocePress is one of the fastest growing specialty automobile and motorcycle publishing companies in the USA.