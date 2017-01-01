The Book Of The Second Book Of The Royal Enfield 1958-1966 'Crusader' Type 250cc & 350cc Singles (Veloce Press 2013 Reprint)

Author: W.C. Haycraft, Softbound, 119 Pages, ISBN: 9781588502155 - 2013 VelocePress Reprint

Originally published under the title The Second Book of the Royal Enfield by W.C. Haycraft, this book is one of The Motorcyclist's Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers Pitman Ltd. of London, England. It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for the entire Royal Enfield `Crusader' type 250cc & 350cc singles constructed from 1958 through the 1966 models. There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

Applicable to the Crusader 250, Crusader Sports, 250 Clipper, Crusader Super 5, Continental, 350 Bullet, Continental GT and Olympic models. This publication has been Out-of-print and unavailable for many years and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Royal Enfield enthusiasts worldwide.

