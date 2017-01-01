The Book Of The Velocette All Singles & Twins 1925-1970 (Veloce Press 2012 Reprint)

Author: Ferrers Leigh, Softbound, 124 Pages, ISBN: 9781588501684 , 2012 VelocePress reprint of Floyd Clymer "Motorcyclists Library" publication

Originally published under the title The Book of the Velocette by Ferrers Leigh, this book is one of The Motorcyclist's Library series published in the USA by Floyd Clymer by arrangement with the original publishers Pitman Ltd. of London, England.

It includes complete technical data, service and maintenance information and detailed instructions for the repair and overhaul of the major mechanical and electrical components for all Velocette single and twin cylinder models from 1925 through 1970.

There is adequate detailed text and diagrams to assist in major refurbishing such as an engine rebuild or even a complete renovation.

Applicable to all Velocette singles including the MOV, MAC, KSS, KTS, Viper, Venom, Thruxton and the Clubman, Scrambler and Enduro variants of those models. Also includes the twin cylinder LE Mk. I, Mk. II, & Mk. III and the Valiant & Vogue.

This publication has been Out-of-print and unavailable for many years and is becoming increasingly more difficult to find on the secondary market and we are pleased to be able to offer this reproduction as a service to all Velocette enthusiasts worldwide.

