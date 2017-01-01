The BSA Bantam Bible (Paperback Edition)

Author: Peter Henshaw, Softbound, 154 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849962 - July 2016 Reprint of 2008 original hardbound edition
Year - by - year, change-by-change evolution details • A complete history of the Bantam
• How it came about
• Post-war reparation from Germany
• Bantam cousins - Harley and Russian 'Bantams'
• Success! - the early years
• Growing up - the 148cc and 175cc Bantams
• Tragedy - lack of development leads to decline
• What might have been - could the Bantam have survived?
• Useful contacts
• Facts & figures
• What to look for when buying a secondhand Bantam
