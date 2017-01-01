The BSA Bantam Bible (Paperback Edition)

Author: Peter Henshaw, Softbound, 154 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849962 - July 2016 Reprint of 2008 original hardbound edition

Year - by - year, change-by-change evolution details • A complete history of the Bantam

• How it came about

• Post-war reparation from Germany

• Bantam cousins - Harley and Russian 'Bantams'

• Success! - the early years

• Growing up - the 148cc and 175cc Bantams

• Tragedy - lack of development leads to decline

• What might have been - could the Bantam have survived?

• Useful contacts

• Facts & figures

• What to look for when buying a secondhand Bantam



