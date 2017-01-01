  Loading... Please wait...

The Car Design Yearbook 3

The Car Design Yearbook 3 (9781858942414)

Merrell Publishers
Author: Stephen Newbury, Hardbound, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9781858942414, First Edition, 2004

• Brand new edition of the definitive annual guide to all the new concept and production cars launched worldwide, covering April 2003 to March 2004

• Over 125 cars, clearly organized A-Z, from magnificent new concepts such as the ltaldesign Alfa Romeo Visconti to future classics such as the Pontiac Solstice

• Over 550 stunning photographs and original renderings show exterior and interior styling and stylistic developments

• Evaluates the design innovations of each car alongside key technical and performance data

• Lists where all the cars were launched - from the United States and Europe to the Far East and Australia - and all the major international motor shows in the year ahead

• Profiles three leading designers and incorporates special features, including one on aerodynamic design for fuel efficiency and for high-performance sports cars

• From microcars to supercars, The Car Design Yearbook remains the only annual reference available to the latest trends in car design worldwide

