The Cars. 50 Years of Volvo. 1927 - 1977.

Experience for the future.

Breakthrough of air travel. Fast developments in computers. The atomic bomb but also the peaceful use of nuclear power.

New medicines and significant steps forward in medicine.

Space exploration.

Plastics and thousands of other new materials. The radio and TV age. The fantastic expansion of motoring.

50 years of technological development have changed the world — for better and for worse.

Society has also been changed in other ways. Politically, economically and socially.

This is the background to the story of Volvo cars during 50 years. During these years, Volvo has developed into the largest engineering industry in'the Nordic area with production and sales facilities throughout the world.

Each car model is a mirror of its time, but it is also dynamic power for continued development.

Thanks to quality in design and manufacture, Volvo has been successful in gaining the experience and know-how needed to build the cars of today.

And to create cars which will meet the requirements of tomorrow.