The Caterpillar Century ( Paperback Edition)

Author: Eric C. Orlemann, Softbound, 384 Pages, ISBN: 9780760329610, This edition published in 2007 - ** VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

With that assessment of The Holt Manufacturing Company's track-type tractor, the Caterpillar Century commenced "one afternoon in the month of March 1905." Actually, the story begins even earlier.

Back in 1886, both Benjamin Holt and Daniel Best were already hard at work building innovative machinery.

By the time The Holt Manufacturing Company and the C. L. Best Tractor Co. merged to officially form the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1925, the two companies had already experienced successes in the development of tractors, harvesters, machinery, and agricultural implements.

In the 100 years since the Caterpillar name was coined, the company has expanded to become the top name in the earthmoving industry.

The Caterpillar Century traces the development of the company's equipment milestones, including nearly 300 rare and never-before-seen photos—from early steam tractors, experimental machines, and restored antique models to today's rpassive haul trucks, powerful dozers, gargantu- an mining equipment, and much more.