The Classic MG

Author: Richard Aspden, Hardbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780861241095 - 1988 Reprint of 1983 First Edition - in excellent unread condition !

When British Leyland sold the MG factory at Abingdon near Oxford, in 1981 their action provoked world-wide protest and sorrow from the legion of committed MG owners and enthusiasts Although the famous octagonal badge can still be seen on sporty versions of the Austin Metro, a great British sportscar became only a cherished memory.

The MG story began in 1924 with the collaboration between William Kimber and Morris Motors. although the MG (Morris Garages) Car Company Ltd was not registered until 1930

The first MGs were lightweight sportscars such as the MG Super Sports Morris. capable of a respectable 60mph In 1928 the MG Midget appeared. at a price of only £175.00. and was soon scoring in competition

Throughout the early 1930s MG were successful in races. rallies and speed trials with their K and J types with top speeds exceeding 120mph But in 1935 the young and vigorous company was sold by William Moms (Lord Nuffield) to the giant Moms Motors Ltd and the firm involvement in was competition promptly forbidden From then on MGs were entered privately with only minimal help from the works

In 1939 'Goldie Gardner took a highly modified streamlined K3 of 1106 cc to 204mph for the flying kilometer.

Throughout this period MG had also been producing roadgoing sportscars such as the Magnetic. TA and TB

After World War II. MG produced the IC followed by the TD These classic sportscars were of instant appeal. especially to the young. and enjoyed great success in the export market to the USA A new Magnette was launched, although this was in reality an Austin-engined Wolsey with an MG grille an example of the 'badge engineering which the parent company was prone to indulge in from time to time..

In 1955 the MGA came onto the market, offering a genuine 100mph It was a big seller in stock form and did well on the racetrack. winning its class at Le Mans in 1960

In 1961 the new MG Midget similar to the Austin-Healey Sprite also made at Abingdon. came into production. followed in 1962 by the famous MGB With many modifications and the addition of the GT. the 'B remained in production until 1980 when the financial dire straits of the parent BL led to the closure and sale of the Abingdon factory.