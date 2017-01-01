Author: Mike Mueller, Hardbound, 287 Pages, ISBN: 9780760330791, First Published, 2009

This is a muscle car book like no other muscle car book.

From the first Chrysler 300 to the Plymouth Road Runner to the new Dodge Challenger, Chrysler Corporation has produced some of the greatest muscle cars of all time.

Heavily illustrated with beautiful photographs from author Mike Mueller and images from Chrysler's extensive historical archive, The Complete Book of Dodge and Plymouth Muscle showcases In photos, text, and technical specifications all the models from 1960 to 1974.

If Dodge or Plymouth built it, it's here.





An exhaustive review of American high performance, from the first Hemi V-8 offered to the public in 1951 through today's reincarnated Hemi-powered Challengers, The Complete Book of Dodge and Plymouth Muscle offers an in-depth look at the prototypes and experimental models, the pace cars,

and competition driving that have made Mopar performance an automotive legend for more than half a century.

With extensive details, specs, and photographic coverage, this book is the ultimate resource on Ameriva's most revered muscle cars.