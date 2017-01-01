The Cruiser Belfast (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: Ross Watton, Hardbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9780851773285, First Edition, 1985 **RARE FIRST EDITION IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This new series aims to provide the finest documentation of individual ships and ship types ever published.

It is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance.

All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, both the conventional type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views, with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document a ship in similar depth -literally down to the nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

The Author

Ross Watton's artistic career began as a hobby while serving in the Royal Navy. His portraits of both ships and members of their crews were highly praised, and in 1977 he won first prize in a competition to design a First Day Cover for the Silver Jubilee Fleet Review.

Growing success in this field decided him in favour of a full-time career as an artist, and since leaving the Navy in 1981 he has trained as a technical illustrator at the Bournemouth and Poole College of Art.

This college enjoys a high reputation for the quality of its work, and is well known in maritime history circles for a series of superb cutaway drawings presented to preserved ships, like Great Britain, Belfast and Warrior.

This is Ross Watton's first book but he is already working on a second contribution to the 'Anatomy of the Ship' series.