Author: Jonathan Falconer, Softbound, 240 Pages, H4867, ISBN: 9781844258673, This edition published in September, 2010

The daring attack on 16-17 May 1943 by 19 Avro Lancasters of 617 Squadron on the Miihne, Eder and Sorpe dams had all the ingredients of a classic war story — a miracle weapon, an eccentric inventor, a secret squadron formed from the very best crews the RAF could muster, and a clutch of seemingly unassailable targets in Germany.

Success would almost certainly alter the course of the war, but the final result was a pyrrhic victory.

Jonathan Falconer tells the story of Operation 'Chastise' — from the inspired development of Barnes Wallis's bouncing bomb and the specialist planning of the raid, to the intensive training of 617 Squadron's aircrew and the daring attack itself.

He reviews the aftermath of the operation and tells how overnight the men of 617 Squadron became the most decorated aircrew in the RAF.

The story includes a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes at the making of Michael Anderson's classic film The Dam Busters.

An impressive book

Thoroughly enjoyable

An unusually refreshing approach

Jonathan Falconer has written widely on RAF Bomber Command in the Second World War. His published work on the subject includes Stirling at War, RAF Bomber Airfields of World War Two, Stirling Wings, Bomber Command in Fact, Film and Fiction, The Bomber Command Handbook

1939-1945, Filming The Dam Busters and The Dam Busters Story. He lives in Wiltshire.