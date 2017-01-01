The Destroyer The Sullivans (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: Al Ross, Hardbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9780851774763, First Edition, 1988**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

This highly acclaimed series aims to provide the finest documentation of individual ships and ship types ever published. It is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance.

All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, both the conventional type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document ships in similar depth -literally down to the nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

The Author

Al Ross II, an American-born educator and ship illustrator, is the author of several books, including a previous `Anatomy of the Ship' on The Destroyer Escort England. He has co-authored a book on US Navy PT boats and is currently working with John Lambert on a joint effort entitled Allied Coastal Forces.

His ship drawings have appeared in a number of books and journals, including Norman Friedman's design history on US Navy Small Combatants, Warship, Warship International, and Nautical Quarterly. Since 1980, he has been producing a series of plans for modelers which focuses on the small combatants of the World War II and Vietnam eras.

A resident of Bangor, Maine, he has a PhD in Adult Education and currently designs training programs for the nuclear power industry.