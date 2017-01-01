The Development of Jet and Turbine Aero Engines 4th Edition

Author: Bill Gunston, ISBN: 9781852606183, 272 pages, Paperback, 4th Revised Edition

Using language understandable to those without an engineering background and avoiding complex mathematical formulae, Bill Gunston explains the differences between gas-turbine, jet, rocket, ramjet and helicopter turbo shaft aero engines.



He traces their histories from the early days through to today's complex and powerful units as used in the latest wide-bodied airliners and high performance military jets.

About The Author:

Bill Gunston, a former RAF pilot and flying instructor, is perhaps the best-known aviation writer in Britain today, with some 380 books published in a fifty-year writing career.