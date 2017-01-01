The Devil's Adjutant - Jochen Peiper, Panzer Leader

Author: Michael Reynolds, Hardbound, 320 Pages, ISBN: 9781873376416, Second Revised Edition, 1997**BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

A military and biographical account of Jochen Peiper, Panzer leader. Himmler's former adjutant, earnt a brilliant reputation as a Panzer commander in Russia and France, he came to prominence in The Battle of the Bulge and for his involvement in the Malmedy Massacre.

The author's thouroughly researched account of the man and this historic battle follows through with his Dachau Trial which led him to the condemned cell of Landsberg prison, his subsequent reprieve and post-war life in France, where he was murdered in 1976.