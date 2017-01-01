The Encyclopaedia of Italian Coachbuilders (2 Volumes in Slipcase)

Author: Alessandro Sannia, ISBN: 9788896796436, 2 Volumes in Slipcase, Hardback, Published in 2017, 664 pages

Italian coachbuilding is something unique in the world. Amazing cars, a lively creativity and a manufacturing skill that are impossible to find elsewhere and a incredibly high number of companies and professionals contributed to write a story that is being lasting for more than a century. This book, the result of an accurate research that required years of work, for the first time approaches all the protagonists of this very interesting story with historiographic scrupulousness and a scientific method. In fact, behind the most famous names, there are hundreds more companies, workshops, craftsmen, designers that allowed such a huge system to develop.