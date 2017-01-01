Authors: Karl Ludvigsen & David Burgess Wise, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780856132349 - Revised and Amended edition, 1979 -**SECOND-HAND BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

Karl Ludvigsen & David Burgess Wise - Revised Edition

America is the home of the greatest automobile industry in the world, whose history is a dictionary of immortal names, such as Auburn, Duesenberg and Stutz.

Sadly, few of these names still adorn the creations from Detroit, and most of those that remain survive only as shiny badges on the grilles of 'standard' products from the four giants— American Motors, Chrysler, Ford and General Motors.

The Encyclopedia of the American Automobile remembers all these illustrious marques, great and small, and pieces, together a complex jigsaw puzzle, not forgetting the importance or the influence of the giants. It also shows how the careers of only a few men were intriguingly linked with the development of many companies.

This book is far more than a simple history or catalogue of classics. With more than 450 illustrations, 300 of which are in full colour, it is a superb tribute to the art of American stylists and engineers.

Already acclaimed by the critics as an important and authoritative work, this revised edition brings up to date the stories of all current manufacturers and depicts examples of their latest products, so that, more than ever, The Encyclopedia of the American Automobile is an essential addition to any motoring enthusiast's bookshelf

Some press comment on the first edition.

"The authors are experts... their style conveys the full romance of such wonderful inventions as the Buick, Pontiac, Studebaker and Duesenberg."

- The Listener

"Quite superb:' Car

- Mechanics