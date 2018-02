Author: Michel Zumbrunn, Jurgen Lewandowski, Charles Blunier, Michael Kockritz, ISBN: 9783961710201, Hardcover Book, Published in 2017, 416 Pages

In The Ferrari Book, Ferrari enthusiasts will find 40 spectacular icons, all of them selected for their design. Describing the core elements of the contemporary craze for Ferrari and automobiles, in general, this book is a new and different treat for all ultimate fans.