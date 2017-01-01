The Glorious Years - Steam Railway Magazine

Foreword by Tony Streeter, Hardbound, 167 Pages, EM4430, ISBN: 9781844254309, First Edition, 2007

The Glorious Years is a collection of the best photographs to have graced the pages of Steam Railway magazine in recent years.

Steam locomotives are intensely photogenic subjects, and this superb collection of over 150 images, taken before the demise of steam on British Railways in 1968, captures the power, spirit and spectacle of a bygone era, when the railways breathed life into the urban industrial heartlands and the rural landscape alike.

Extensive captions provide fascinating detail and insight into each scene, providing a running commentary throughout the book.

The contributing photographers all have one thing in common — a passion for their subject — which is immediately evident from their characterful portrayals of scenes that represent the heyday of the railways in Britain.

This superbly produced book provides a fitting tribute to both the steam locomotives featured and to the dedication, skill and enthusiasm of the photographers, many of whom went to extraordinary lengths, travelling the length and breadth of the country in their efforts to document 'The Glorious Years' of steam.