Author Alan Henry ISBN: 9781840467963, Hardcover, 304 pages, Published in 2007, Condition: New book, little tear on the front cover, see the image.

Alan Henry has been part of the F1 paddock for 34 years, covering 536 races and almost 2 million miles in the process. Now he has compiled The Grand Prix Companion — a true insight into the world of Formula I from a man who should know.

Although principally a compendium of the weird and wonderful facts thrown up by a statistic-obsessed sport, it's also laced with the anecdotes and memoirs of one of the pit-lane's longest-serving and most respected insiders. Among the nuts, bolts and wind tunnels, discover a thing or two about the legendary negotiating methods of Bernie Ecclestone, and the peculiar antics of the stars of the sport past and present, including the true extent of the infamous nocturnal exploits of Alan's friend, the late and great James Hunt.

In short, essential reading for any Formula 1 fan.