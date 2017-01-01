The Heavy Cruiser Takao (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: Janusz Skulski, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9780851776286, First Edition, 1994**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This highly acclaimed series aims to provide the finest documentation of individual ships and ship types ever published.

It is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance. All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings — the conventional 3-view type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views, with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document ships in similar depth — literally down to the

nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

The Author

Janusz Skulski is a Polish modelmaker with a passion for accuracy — for example, before starting work on this book, and his earlier one on Yamato, he built a large model of the vessel to help him interpret the original material as clearly as possible.

He enjoys very good contacts in Japan, and from a wide range of sources previously unavailable in the West has assembled what is probably the most all-embracing portfolios of drawings ever published on Japanese warships.

He has written a number of articles on various aspects of shipmodelling and his first 'Anatomy' volume, on the battleship Yamato, represented the most impressive addition to the series since its launch.