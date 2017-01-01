The History Of AC Cars Ltd 1952

A.C.Cars Ltd., Thames Ditton, Surrey, England, Hardbound, 100 Pages, First Edition, 1952**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNUSED CONDITION**

I have had for many years a thought in mind to have the history of A.C. Cars put on record. Many details are, of course, common knowledge, but too often the past is only handed down verbally, and stories can be misconstrued or exaggerated.

Mr. R. G. Henderson, my Sales Manager, was, therefore, commissioned to prepare in story form the fullest details available, and I trust you will find the following narrative interesting and pleasant reading.

My association with the Company now extends over 22 years, and I look forward with pleasure to the future, wherein my. Designers can submit further proof of their skill in producing a quality car to meet the requirements of the discerning motorist, both in this country and abroad.

W.A.E. Hurlock, April, 1952

THE HISTORY OF A.C. CARS LTD.

Contents

John Portwine—John Weller - 25

S. F. Edge - - 57

W. A. E. Hurlock-

C. F. H. Hurlock - 58

The Second World War 69

Post-War Production - 72