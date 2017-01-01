The Holden Heritage 50th Anniversary 1948-1998

Holden Ltd, Softbound, 96 Pages, ISBN: 9780947079572 - First published in January 1998 **Collectable book in excellent condition**
Contents
The story of the Holden symbol 4 1970 Holden HG 42
An introduction to Holden 5 1971 Holden HQ 44
Holden today 6 1974 Holden HJ 48
General Motors Corporation 6 1976 Holden HX 50
Countdown to the first Holden car 7 1977 Holden HZ 54
Family Holdens through the years 15 1978 Commodore VB 56
1948 Holden 48-215 16 1980 Commodore VC 60
1953 Holden FJ 18 1981 Commodore VH 62
1956 Holden FE 20 1984 Commodore VK 66
1958 Holden FC 22 1986 Commodore VL 70
1960 Holden FB 24 1988 Commodore UN 74
1961 Holden EK 26 1991 Commodore VP 78
1962 Holden EJ 28 1993 Commodore VR 82
1963 Holden EH 30 1995 Commodore VS 86
1965 Holden HD 32
1966 Holden HR 34
1968 Holden HK 36
1969 Holden HT 40
Holden's Supercharged U6 Engine 91
What is a Supercharger ? 91
Holden's Revolutionary Airbags 92
Local production from 1948 94
