The Holden Heritage - July 2001 Edition

The Holden Heritage - July 2001 Edition (9780947079574)

Holden Australia
Researched and written by, Tony Davis, Ewan Kennedy and Alistair Kennedy, Softbound, 100 Pages, ISBN: 9780947079574, Published in July 2001**VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

