The Iconic Jaguar XK: A Celebration of 120s, 140s and 150s

Author Philip Porter, ISBN: 9781907085147, Paperback, 212 pages, Published in 2013

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Jaguar XK, arguably the greatest sports car of the '50s, Porter Press have just published a 212-page mag-book packed with great content.



With over 30 fascinating articles, covering each model, there is much to appeal to every XK owner and enthusiast. Not forgetting that C-types and D-types were also XKs – the factory always called them XK120Cs and XK120Ds – these are included as well. Some 15 features have been written by multiple award-winning Jaguar author, Philip Porter, who has compiled this stylish publication.



Stories include amazing recent feats in XKs, historic articles on Le Mans and rallying, XK cartoons by artist Alan Fearnley, wonderful archive photos, coverage of the landmark XK50 and XK60 events and the XK in Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Luxembourg and Singapore.



Two messages come over loud and clear: firstly, the XK is an amazingly usable classic car. Three owners write of their incredible feats covering over 200,000 miles between them in the last 10 years in some of the most hostile environments on the planet. The reliability has been awesome and is an unequivocal testament to the Jaguar XK.

Secondly, everyone thinks XKs are plentiful. Wrong! Iconic Jaguar XK reveals just how rare they really are – even in LHD form, but especially RHD examples. Taking Home Market (UK) cars, there were just 612 120 Roadsters, 155 120 Fixed Heads and 262 120 Drop Heads. As to 140s – 45 Roadsters, 738 Fixed Heads and 428 Drop Heads. Of the 150s – 78 Roadsters, 1201 FHCs and 619 DHCs.

