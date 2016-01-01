  Loading... Please wait...

The Iconic Jaguar XK: A Celebration of 120s, 140s and 150s

The Iconic Jaguar XK: A Celebration of 120s, 140s and 150s (9781907085147)

  • The Iconic Jaguar XK: A Celebration of 120s, 140s and 150s (9781907085147)
Porter Press International
Author Philip Porter, ISBN: 9781907085147, Paperback, 212 pages, Published in 2013

To celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Jaguar XK, arguably the greatest sports car of the '50s, Porter Press have just published a 212-page mag-book packed with great content.

With over 30 fascinating articles, covering each model, there is much to appeal to every XK owner and enthusiast. Not forgetting that C-types and D-types were also XKs – the factory always called them XK120Cs and XK120Ds – these are included as well. Some 15 features have been written by multiple award-winning Jaguar author, Philip Porter, who has compiled this stylish publication.

Stories include amazing recent feats in XKs, historic articles on Le Mans and rallying, XK cartoons by artist Alan Fearnley, wonderful archive photos, coverage of the landmark XK50 and XK60 events and the XK in Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Two messages come over loud and clear: firstly, the XK is an amazingly usable classic car. Three owners write of their incredible feats covering over 200,000 miles between them in the last 10 years in some of the most hostile environments on the planet. The reliability has been awesome and is an unequivocal testament to the Jaguar XK.

Secondly, everyone thinks XKs are plentiful. Wrong! Iconic Jaguar XK reveals just how rare they really are – even in LHD form, but especially RHD examples. Taking Home Market (UK) cars, there were just 612 120 Roadsters, 155 120 Fixed Heads and 262 120 Drop Heads. As to 140s – 45 Roadsters, 738 Fixed Heads and 428 Drop Heads. Of the 150s – 78 Roadsters, 1201 FHCs and 619 DHCs.

Contents

  • Introduction 7
  • XK Facts & Figures 8
  • Top 'C' — XKC 005 - Disc Brake Pioneer 10
  • Long On The Nose — XKD 504 18
  • Style Is The Name Of The Game - Ian Callum 24
  • The Saga Of RJH 400 - Rallying Privateer 30
  • Works Prepared — The Davenport Racing XK 150 42
  • Le Mans Pioneer—The First XK 120 To Finish At Le Mans 52
  • From The Archives — Period XK Photography 60
  • The XK Adventurers —Truly Fine Motoring - Phillip Haslam 66
  • The XK Adventurers — Five Continents, No Less - Neil Donnan 74
  • The XK Adventurers — A Few XK Miles - Paul & Mary Kane 82
  • Used And Proud Of It — XKC 043 90
  • Fastback & Forth —The Richardson XK 150 94
  • Two's Company—The Second RHD XK 120 100
  • XK60 —The 60'h Anniversary Tour 114
  • Professorial Peregrinations — XK 120 Fixed Head Coupe 144
  • The Fearnley XK Cartoons — XK Humour from ALE 150
  • Rallying Roots —The Bobby Parkes XK 140 FHC 154
  • XK Xposure - XKs On Camera 158
  • The Red Car—The Rixon Bucknall Special 160
  • J.D. Classics 166
  • SNG Barratt Group—Philip Porter Talks To Julian Barratt 170
  • The Love Affair Between The Swiss And The Classic XKs 174
  • The XK In Switzerland 176
  • The XK In Luxembourg From 1950 To 1960 180
  • The XK In Ireland — Frank Cavey & Sons 184
  • The XK In Norway 188
  • Hot Cat — Crazy Idea By Peng Han - The XK In Singapore 192
  • XK50 At Donington — The 50th Anniversary Celebrations 198
  • XK Lovers At XK50 — The Internet Group 200
  • XK Club Day At Prescott 2008 — XK50 Part 2 202
  • XK50 —The 50th Anniversary Tour 204

 

