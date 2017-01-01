  Loading... Please wait...

The Jaguar 1979 (Neko's Unforgettable Distinguished Car Series No.9)

The Jaguar 1979 (Neko's Unforgettable Distinguished Car Series No.9)

  • The Jaguar 1979 (Neko's Unforgettable Distinguished Car Series No.9)
Neko, Japan
Creative Boutique, Neko, Japan Hardbound, 134 Pages , First Hardbound Edition, 1980 **Largely in Japanese text  with some English captions**SECOND-HAND BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**DEDICATED TO "DAD" IN FRONT ENDPAPERS**

This book has been edited with the cooperation of BL and Bt. Japan as-Volume 9 of NEKO's "Unforgettable Distinguished Car Series" to coincide with the announcement of the new Jaguar Xi Series III.

The history of the Jaguar, with special emphasis on the earlier models Imported into Japan, and the latest model are introduced herein.

• creative boutique NEKO 2-41-15-201 Yoga, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo 158, Japan Phone: 03-709-7120

 

 

