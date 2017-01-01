The Jaguar Companion (Kenneth Ullett)

Author: Kenneth Ullyett, Hardbound, 148 Pages, ISBN: 9780090549122, First Edition, 1959 - Second-Hand book in excellent unread condition !!

The Jaguar Companion is more than an Instruction Manual, for it tells the story of a distinguished marque, and of the men who design, build and race it.

For Jaguar and S.S. owners this is a valuable complement to the Owner's Manual and Works Manual, giving useful servicing and maintenance information culled from the private records of famous racing teams such as the Le Mans-winning Ecurie Ecosse.

For the motor-sport enthusiast there are exciting details of great Jaguar victories in the Le Mans 24-hour race, and of races won by Stirling Moss, Ron Flockhart, Ninian Sanderson, George Abercassis, Duncan Hamilton and other famous drivers, while for the technically-minded there is information on the XK engine.

Many photographs and drawings of Jaguar engines and components are included, with technical details of disc brakes, automatic transmission and overdrive systems, and petrol-injection. Many of the racing photographs are from exclusive sources, not previously published.

The Jaguar Companion is an invaluable book to keep by you in the car ; it is also an excellent bedside and fireside book to remind you of past sunny days, and of Jaguar triumphs.