The Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1977 (Signed by Paul Skilleter)

Compiled by and SIGNED by Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 108 Pages, ISBN: 9780906234006, First Published, 1978 **VERY RARE BOOK - FIRST IN A LIMITED SERIES OF BOOKS IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION-

Paul Skilleter has been the editor or Jaguar Driver magazine for as long as Magpie Publishing have been the publishers (nearly four years).

During that time the high standards of Paul's photographs have not gone unnoticed, but very often the small format of Jaguar Driver has not been able to do justice to them.

The publishers decided that the answer was a Year Book — to publish every year the best photographs appearing in the monthly Jaguar Driver.

This publication is the first fruit of that idea and as it fittingly coincides with fifty years of Jaguar and SS Car history, its coverage has been extended.

The first section takes us through a history of the company and its models, the second deals with Jaguars in action in 1976-1977, the last section takes a closer look at the ever popular XK range.

Paul Skilleter's pithy captions alone make this book a mine of information — the photographs make it an Alladin's cave of rare treasures.

This premier volume in a forthcoming series has been compiled by Paul Skilleter, who has without doubt written more on Jaguar than any other author or journalist.

His two major books, 'Jaguar Sports Cars' and 'Jaguar Saloons', have become the accepted reference works on the technical development of the Jaguar car, while other titles published include XK and E-type 'Collector's Guides' for Motor Racing Publications, and a profile on the Mk 2 saloon for J.H. Haynes & Co.

A book on Jaguar restoration is in the pipeline, while he somehow finds time to edit the 'Jaguar Driver' magazine for the Jaguar Driver's Club every month.

Now a freelance writer and photographer, Paul Skilleter began work with 'Motor' magazine in 196,6, transferring to 'Thoroughbred & Classic Cars' magazine in 1974.

He also bought his first Jaguar in 1966, an XK 140 drop-head (for f250!), though his Jaguars now consist of a 1951 Mk V saloon and an aluminium-bodied XK 120. He co-founded 'Practical Classics' magazine in 1980, a do-it-yourself journal for classic car owners which somehow has a distinct Jaguar bias . . !