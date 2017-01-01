Compiled by Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9780906234020, First Published , 1979 - **very rare book in excellent unread condition**

This is the second in the series of Jaguar Driver's Year Books. The scope of this volume has been enlarged to include more detailed information.

As a result, as well as being absorbing reading, the Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1978 is a very vital source of picture and data reference for the enthusiast.

As it is produced in a limited edition only, it is likely to become a much sought after collectors' book.

This volume includes the 'Identifile', an illustrated listing of every SS and Jaguar model produced, giving specifications and production details.

It also includes the most comprehensive directory of services and specialist suppliers of parts for obsolete Jaguars ever published. For the E-type owners there is a fully illustrated article on rust prevention and, Paul Skilleter reports on his track testing of an E-type and a Mk VII.

In addition to all this there is a very large pictorial review of the major Jaguar events of 1978.

Like the preceeding Year Books, this one has been compiled by Paul Skilleter, who has without doubt written more on Jaguar than any other author or journalist.

His two major books, 'Jaguar Sports Cars' and 'Jaguar Saloons', have become the accepted reference works on the technical development of the Jaguar car, while other titles published include XK and E-type 'Collector's Guides' for Motor Racing Publications, and a profile on the Mk 2 saloon for J.H. Haynes & Co.

A book on Jaguar restoration is in the pipeline, while he somehow finds time to edit the 'Jaguar Driver' magazine for the Jaguar Driver's Club every month.

Now a freelance writer and photographer, Paul Skilleter began work with 'Motor' magazine in 196,6, transferring to 'Thoroughbred & Classic Cars' magazine in 1974.

He also bought his first Jaguar in 1966, an XK 140 drop-head (for f250!), though his Jaguars now consist of a 1951 Mk V saloon and an aluminium-bodied XK 120. He co-founded 'Practical Classics' magazine in 1980, a do-it-yourself journal for classic car owners which somehow has a distinct Jaguar bias . . !