The Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1979-80

The Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1979-80 ( 9780906234044)

  • The Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1979-80 ( 9780906234044)
The Magpie Publishing Company
9780906234044
Used
1.00 KGS
Compiled by Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9780906234044, First published, 1980 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Now an established annual production, the Jaguar Driver's Year Book for 1979/80 offers better value than ever, with additional colour pages.

The reference section has been considerably expanded to make it even more useful to the Jaguar enthusiast, and the Jaguar club year of 1979 is lavishly covered by many previously unpublished photographs.

The historical Jaguar angle is not neglected either, with an important interview with Claude Baily, co-designer of the Jaguar XK and V12 engines.

Plus eight full-colour illustrations. All compiled by Paul Skilleter, one of the country's leading writers on Jaguar matters.

 

 

 

