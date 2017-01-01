The Jaguar Driver's Year Book 1980 - 81

Compiled by Paul Skilleter, Hardbound, 120 Pages, ISBN: 9780906234051 , First Published in 1981 - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**-

The Jaguar enthusiast and historian will find much to read and enjoy in this, the fourth Jaguar Driver's Year Book.

There are reminiscences from an ex-employee who used to work in SS Cars Ltd's service department before the war, and a detailed interview with Norman Dewis, Jaguar's chief test driver whose fascinating career spans the years from the C-Type Jaguar through to prototypes of the still-secret XJ40.

Other historical features, and practical articles, combine to make this the most interesting and informative Year Book yet, as well as a very special souvenir of the Jaguar Driver's Club's 25th year.

Twenty-five years ago, the Jaguar Driver's Club was officially inaugurated, and so this Year Book also helps to commemorate this important anniversary by looking back over the club's activities since it was founded, and by recording some of the special events which took place during 1981 to celebrate the occasion.

Like the preceeding Year Books, this one has been compiled by Paul Skilleter, who has without doubt written more on Jaguar than any other author or journalist.

His two major books, 'Jaguar Sports Cars' and 'Jaguar Saloons', have become the accepted reference works on the technical development of the Jaguar car, while other titles published include XK and E-type 'Collector's Guides' for Motor Racing Publications, and a profile on the Mk 2 saloon for J.H. Haynes & Co.

A book on Jaguar restoration is in the pipeline, while he somehow finds time to edit the 'Jaguar Driver' magazine for the Jaguar Driver's Club every month.

Now a freelance writer and photographer, Paul Skilleter began work with 'Motor' magazine in 196,6, transferring to 'Thoroughbred & Classic Cars' magazine in 1974.

He also bought his first Jaguar in 1966, an XK 140 drop-head (for f250!), though his Jaguars now consist of a 1951 Mk V saloon and an aluminium-bodied XK 120. He co-founded 'Practical Classics' magazine in 1980, a do-it-yourself journal for classic car owners which somehow has a distinct Jaguar bias . . !