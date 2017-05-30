The K.& K. Bugatti Register: Austrian-Hungarian Monarchy to Nowadays (2 Volume Set in Slipcase)

ISBN: 9783200048799 , Hardcover, Published in 2017, 1037 pages, Text: Czech & English, (2 Volume Set in Slipcase)

The history of Bugatti in Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia. Includes Data, Facts, Stories, Rumors. Two volumes, 1040 pages, hard cover, slipcase. Limited and Numbered out of 500 copies.

Excerpt from the Publisher:

Among a lot of register books published by national Bugatti Clubs a big white area has been closed: THE K&K BUGATTI REGISTER will cover all regions of the former k&k Austro – Hungarian Monarchy, that means a major part of what today is called Central Europe. We have traced and researched – as far as it was still possible now – all classic Bugattis until today (more than 300 cars!). The first Bugattis came into the country, when Austria still was an empire, and also all racing pilots as well as owners of the Bugattis up to the 1950ies or 1960ies were children of the Monarchy. This book is published in 2 volumes together in a slipcase 5 parts, each in the native language of the region and in English, it has 1040 pages and contains a lot of never before published photos and documents of private sources. The book is published at the end of February 2017.

BAND 1 VOLUME 1 TOME 1:

ÖSTERREICH / AUSTRIA / L’AUTRICHE HELGE HAUK

UNGARN / HUNGARY/ L‘HONGRIE PÁL NÉGYESI

DER SÜDEN/ THE SOUTH/ LE SUD DANIEL TOMIČIĆ

BAND 2 VOLUME 2 TOME 2:

TSCHECHOSLOWAKEI/ CZECHOSLOVAKIA/ TCHÈQUOSLOVAKI JAN KRÁLÍK | STANISLAV KARGER | PETR KOŽÍŠEK | JAN NĚMEC | JAKUB STAUCH |MILAN TYMEŠ

DER NORDEN/ THE NORTH/ LE NORD MACIEJ PEDA