The Last Road Race: 1957 Pescara Grand Prix (Paperback Edition)

Author: Richard Williams, Softbound, 152 Pages, ISBN: 9780753818510 - 2005 Softbound Edition of 2004 Original

'You sense the spirit of the times, and you almost smell the nitromethane that fired up those engines'

Daily Telegraph

Today Grand Prix motor racing is dominated by big name, big brand winners. But it wasn't always so. Once a sport in which individual skills and daring were paramount, it produced heroes whose names are still legendary.

The 1957 Pescara Grand Prix marked the end of this era in motor racing.

Sixteen cars and drivers — including Stirling Moss, Juan Manuel Fangio and Jack Brabham — raced over public roads on the Adriatic coast in a three- hour race of frightening speed and constant danger.

In The Last Road Race, Richard Williams brings this pivotal race back to life.

'Anyone captivated by images of the challenging Pescara road circuit, with privateer 250Fs power - sliding around dusty apexes, will enjoy this vivid and neatly packaged history . . .

Williams puts you right there on that hot August day and brings alive the titanic early battle between Musso's Ferrari and eventual winner Moss's Vanwall'

Classic & Sports Car

'A fascinating tale from a derring-do era'

Time Out