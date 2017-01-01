The Le Mans 24 Hours: The People Who Made It

Author: Serge Bellu, Hardbound, 255 Pages, ISBN: 9791028300036, - English Text - First Published, May, 2014 - ** BOOK IN SLIPCASE **

Foreword

The Le Mans 24-Hours race has inspired a raft of books since its early days telling the story of the races, giving the entries, describing the cars and giving the names of the drivers. These are irreplaceable when it comes to getting to know all those involved in the event.

The book you are now looking at is in no way a substitute for these precious works, some of which hold pride of place in the enthusiast's library.

In it you won't find the full results of the 81 races that have been held during the 90 years' history of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

You won't see the most titled drivers or the most famous cars.

Quite the opposite!

Our aim is to show the more unusual, more human aspects of the race.

We do not pretend that it is exhaustive as this was not our intention: it is a very subjective approach and a deliberately selective choice.

Thus, rather than top-level professional drivers we have highlighted the enthusiastic amateurs, people who earned their fame in other areas than motor sport such as art, industry, politics and the cinema.

On an arbitrary basis we have paid homage to engineers and designers whose daring and talent gave birth to some extraordinary machines lost in the mists of time.

By telling the story of these destines in this book our aim is very simple, namely: to remind you that the Le Mans 24-Hours race is first and foremost a great human adventure. S.B.