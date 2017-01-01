The Le Mans Model Collection 1949 - 2009 (three-book set)

Author: Claude Nahum, ISBN: 9781907085573, 3 Volume Set, Hardcover in Slipcase , Over 9,000 colour photographs plus 61 commissioned paintings and 23 period photos, Published in 2017

This trilogy of books contains a remarkable collection of models which is the property of the N Collection and comprises every single car that raced at Le Mans between 1949 and 2009 – over 3,000 cars.

Here, for the first time, one can see and compare all the various makes and models, from the famous to the obscure. Not only are there three views of every model, but the salient facts are given as to who drove each car, whom the entrant was and how each performed.

