Foreword by Don Macmillan, Hardbound, ISBN: 9780896585775, First Published, 2001

The Little Book of John Deere

John Deere tractors are the most popular tractors in the world and hold a prominent place in agriculture both past and present.

The Little Book of John Deere pays tribute to this famous manufacturer by combining fabulous four-color photographs, historical black-and-white photographs, and vintage brochures with detailed captions and brief timelines.