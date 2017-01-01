  Loading... Please wait...

The Lotus Book Collectables - Signed by Author

Authors: William Taylor with Olav Glasius, Hardbound, 256 Pages, ISBN: 9781902351018, First Edition, 2000, Signed by William Taylor**RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION**

This follow-up to The Lotus Book, the landmark history of the Lotus marque, concentrates on the various collectible items inspired by Lotus cars.

From famous racing cars to equally remarkable streetgoing cars, this book is loaded with models, plaques, letters, programs, advertisements, and other memorabilia.

Packed with approximately 1,000 crisp color photos, this high-quality book is a unique way to look back on the history of Lotus and is a must-have for any fan of the company's legendary cars.

