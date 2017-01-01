  Loading... Please wait...

The Magic Of The TT (Paperback Edition)

The Magic Of The TT (Paperback Edition)

 Product Description

Author: Mac McDiarmid, Softbound, 336 Pages, H4431, ISBN: 9781844254316 - 2007 Softbound Edition -

Precisely 100 years ago men pitted themselves against The Mountain in the first motorcycle TT races, and set in motion a festival of speed that has continued every year with interruptions only for two world wars and one foot and mouth epidemic.

The Magic of the TT is a celebration of that century of endeavour.

In this fully updated secondedition, Mac McDiarmid, a former TT racer himself, examines the pioneering origins of the races, of the riders and machines who played a key part in its history, the development of the TT circuit itself and the dramas that unfolded in its greatest races.

 

