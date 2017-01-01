The Mechanic's Tale: Life In The Pit Lanes Of Formula One

Author: Steve Matchett, Hardbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9780297824916, First Edition, 1999

The Mechanic's Tale is a fascinating first-hand account of the life of a Grand Prix mechanic.

Building on the success of Life in the Fast Lane, the extraordinary portrayal of the eventful 1994 Grand Prix season, The Mechanic's Tale chronicles a momentous decade behind the scenes in Formula One.

Steve Matchett tells of the vital role he played in the pit lane, the intense pressures of Formula One motor racing, his intriguing years at Benetton and the unusual people he encountered on his many travels around the world.

Joining the Benetton team in 1990, the author gives a vivid account of the years he spent with only one aim in sight: to win the coveted FIA Constructors' Trophy.

He comments on a number of world-class drivers, including Michael Schumacher, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet, Martin Brundle, Riccardo Patrese and Johnny Herbert.

He also talks of key Benetton personalities such as Flavio Briatore, John Barnard, Tom Walkinshaw, Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, and explains how the team was transformed into a strong, competitive organization, three World Championships.

Steve Matchett takes the reader on a compelling journey from his beginnings as a young apprentice through his time at Ferrari and BMW and his later success with the Benetton team. His determination and frustration in trying - and eventually succeeding - to break into the high-pressure world of Formula One leaps off the page.