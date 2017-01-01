The Merlin 100 Series - the ultimate military development (Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust)

Authors: Alec Harvey-Bailey and David Piggott, Softbound, 220 Pages, ISBN: 9781872922041, First Edition, 1993 - Historical Series No. 19 **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

FOREWORD

This book is intended to form an extension of "The Merlin in Perspective - the combat years" and also to complement A. A. Rubbra's "Rolls-Royce Piston Aero Engines - a designer remembers". Small differences may exist in information given in this book as a result of further research and should be regarded as being more accurate.

The illustrations which form the bulk of the book owe their presence to three people, Cyril Lovesey, Tony Dunwell and David Piggott. Cyril Lovesey (Lov) was Chief Development Engineer of the Merlin engine during its most important phase.

He saw the need to 'sell' major changes, not only to the customers in the form of Ministries and Fighting Services, but also to the rest of the Company who would have to implement and support the product. He engaged Tony Dunwell (Lov/Dne to produce brochures illustrating new features, providing both enhanced performance and curesIto existing problems, in a way that was easily assimilable to all concerned. Tony Dunwell established the Technical Illustration Section as a valuAble part of the engineering organisation by virtue of blending artistic skills with technical details. The ensuing brochures were widely appreciated and as one retired senior engineer has said they enabled one part of Development to see what the others were doing.

The Technical Illustration section still exists in Rolls-Royce plc and its work is much respected by other engine manufacturers. It is thanks to David Piggott's efforts that the Dunwell drawings, together with other information, have been found in Company Archives, thus enabling this book to be produced.

Alec Harvey-Bailey