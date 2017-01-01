The Motor Year Book 1954 Compiled by L Pomeroy & R.L. Walkerley

Compiled by Lawrence Pomeroy & R.L. de Burgh Walkerley, Hardbound, First Edition, 1954 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNUSED CONDITION**

" THE MOTOR " YEAR BOOK for 1954 is notable for containing descriptions and technical data of a record number of 24 British cars newly introduced to the market during 1953. Supplemented by 21 full-page pictures of these models, the text, tables and illustrations constitute a unique record of an important part of British post-war motoring history.

The new Continental and American cars are reviewed and the technical changes embodied in them analysed, and as previously there are comments on new technical features in racing cars and a complete analysis of lap records, performances of all racing cars relative to each other and to the 1906 Renault.

The world of sport in 1953 saw many records broken, for never before were so many races held and in the Grand Prix events new long-distance speeds were set up which in many cases surpassed all previous performances despite the Formula II limitation. In the sports-car world Britain had the distinction of producing the first car to cover over 2,400 miles in 24 hours on the road.

The book is profusely illustrated, not only with photographs of new cars and the year's sporting events, but also with perspective technical drawings and a selection of Brockbank's inimitable cartoons. The results of all contests held during 1953 are tabulated, and a brief description and comment is available on all the major events.

SOME PRESS NOTICES OF PREVIOUS EDITIONS

"This manual of superbly presented, data, diagrams and photos is prolific in that information which is vital to the man who would keep abreast of the latest developments in the motoring world."

BENTLEY DRIVERS' CLUB REVIEW

"An invaluable record and an essential purchase for every enthusiast. . . ."

BUGANTICS