The New Ford Car by E.T. Brown (1929 Edition)

First published September 1928

This Second impression January 1929

PREFACE

It may be thought that a manual dealing exclusively with an individual make of car is uncalled for, but the New Ford is of such general interest and embodies so many original features that no apology is considered necessary for the presentation of this volume.

The vast majority of motorists, moreover, are fully alive to the advantage of knowing everything about the car they are driving, and the description of the various parts of the New Ford set forth in the following pages should enable the least experienced owner-driver to fathom the details of its construction.

The author desires to place on record his indebtedness to the Ford Company for their great assistance in giving him the opportunity of seeing the New Ford in all stages of construction at their Manchester works : also to The Ford Times for permission to use some of their many and excellent drawings.

CONTENTS

I. THE NEW FORD.

II. THE ENGINE . 25

III. THE VALVES AND CARBURATION 39

IV. THE LUBRICATING SYSTEM . 45

V. MAINTAINING ENGINE TEMPERATURE 57

VI. THE ELECTRIC EQUIPMENT . 71

VII. THE TRANSMISSION SYSTEM. 85

VIII. THE STEERING GEAR . 105

IX. THE BRAKING SYSTEM I 15

X. IN THE GARAGE AND ON THE ROAD 121

INDEX