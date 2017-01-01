The Nissan Z - A 40-Year History Of The Z Sportscar In Australia

Written and researched by John M Wright, Hardbound, 72 Pages, - First Published, 2009 - **EXTREMELY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

In the twenty-first century marketing people everywhere are obsessed with brand values.

The concept has really only been in widespread use since the mid-'90s but brands have been around even before the Industrial Revolution.

Brands bring symbols and some of these are among the most recognisable in the world.

Among these is the letter Z, standing alone and perhaps, in 2009, illuminated orange as a sleek sports car prepares to turn at an intersection.