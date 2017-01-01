  Loading... Please wait...

The Norton Commando Bible All models 1968 - 1978

The Norton Commando Bible All models 1968 - 1978 (9781787110069)

  • The Norton Commando Bible All models 1968 - 1978 (9781787110069)
Veloce Publishing
9781787110069
Author: Peter Henshaw, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9781787110069, first published, July, 2017

A detailed history of the Norton Commando: its antecedents, development, and year-by-year production changes, including the turbulent story of the company that built it, bringing the story right up to the present day.

This book also includes expert advice on owning and maintaining one of these iconic bikes, as well as information on clubs, websites and spares.

Featuring great colour photos, including original advertising material, and comprehensive appendices of facts, figures, contacts, technical specifications, engine/frame numbers, and road test performance figures, this is the definitive book of a bike that truly deserves the term classic.

