The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample

Author: Paul Sample, ISBN: 9781844252299, Hardcover, 144 pages, Published in 2006

Building on the success of The Ogri Collection and The Ogri Collection No. 2, here is a third volume showing 60 all-new, all-color cartoon strips featuring biker Ogri and his friends. A new landscape format, which allows the strips to be reproduced at a much larger size than before, will particularly appeal to fans who enjoy the background gags in Paul Sample's highly detailed drawings, as well as the main story. These strips - first published in Bike magazine and the Daily Telegraph - bring Haynes's popular collection of Ogri material right up to date.