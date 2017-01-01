  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample

The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample

Hover over image to zoom

  • The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample
  • The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample
Haynes
RRP: US$76.96
US$38.46 (You save US$38.50)
Stock Code SKU:
9781844252299
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Paul Sample, ISBN: 9781844252299, Hardcover,  144 pages, Published in 2006

Building on the success of The Ogri Collection and The Ogri Collection No. 2, here is a third volume showing 60 all-new, all-color cartoon strips featuring biker Ogri and his friends. A new landscape format, which allows the strips to be reproduced at a much larger size than before, will particularly appeal to fans who enjoy the background gags in Paul Sample's highly detailed drawings, as well as the main story. These strips - first published in Bike magazine and the Daily Telegraph - bring Haynes's popular collection of Ogri material right up to date.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the The Ogri Collection No. 3 by Paul Sample to your wish list.