Authors: Paul Robinshaw & Christopher Ross, Softbound, 174 Pages, A-LTOE, ISBN: 9781783180004 - Brooklands Edition, 2013

This book contains a variety of information, both of a practical nature and otherwise, including the identification of alternative equivalent parts sources, which is applicable to all Lotus Elan 1500/1600 models as well as S2, S3, S4 and Sprint derivatives, produced between the years 1962 and 1973.