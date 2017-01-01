The Passion for Holden - A celebration of the classic Australian marque in 48 cars

Author: Joel Wakely, Hardbound, 204 Pages, ISBN: 9781925403565, First Published August, 2017

Joel Wakely has worked with and raced with Holden cars almost his entire life, owning several significant and some very rare models.

He knows Holdens like he knows the back of his hand, and he knows many other passionate Holden lovers like himself. Following his success with his book Legends of the 48-215 – an in-depth racing history of very first Holden model – and to mark the manufacture in Australia of the very last Holdens in 2017, he has gathered together dozens of fascinating stories about many of the models Holden have produced since 1948.

Joel tells the whole story of Holden, from the saddlery set up by J. A. Holden in the 1850s, to Henry Holden’s car body-building of the 1910s, the sale of the company to General Motors, the determination to produce the all-Australian car, and the highlights of 69 years of manufacturing all-Australian vehicles.

With contributions from dozens of Holden enthusiasts about their myriad cars plus hundreds of photographs, many never seen in print before, this is a Holden book like no other, a book from the heart that goes deep into the passion that Holden engenders.