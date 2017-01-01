The Peugeot Lion - English Edition

Authors: Andre Costa, Jean Claude Francolon & Luc Berujeau, Hardbound, 222 Pages, ISBN: 9782910048631 - English Edition published in 1998- RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION_

Writing the history of Peugeot may seem quite banal. It has been done before, more than once and in more than one form.

What is new and interesting about this book published by Ronald Hirle is that it brings out the close interrelation between the past, present and future of the company, and shows how one can be understood in the light of another.

The publishers were impressed by the collections of the Aventure Peugeot museum in Sochaux, and rightly felt that the pieces on show would be perfect materials for illustrating the history of our company and its products.

This is why they decided to commission Andre Costa, a leading automobile journalist whose passion for cars has taken him on roads the world over, to write the industrial history of the firm.

To my mind, Andre Costa is the very man for the job. He knows all automobile makes and models, their successes and failures, their public history and some of their secrets, even if his passion for cars sometimes leads him to hazard interpretations of the strategies of manufacturers and speculations about the reasons for the decisions and choices made by company management. Nevertheless, one must recognise that this sometimes critical analysis by an outside observer throws interesting light on the history of the company.

Lastly, I also hope that this book will help the reader get a better insight into the work, skill and dedication of all those who have made

this marvellous adventure possible over the years.

I am glad to note that this revised new edition coincides with the presentation of the 206 to the press. It only goes to show that Peugeot are proud of their past, but resolutely turned towards the future.

The Adventure goes on.

PIERRE PEUGEOT

President of Aventure Peugeot.